Travis AFB Phoenix Spark Innovates for the Future

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Middleton, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark digital innovations section chief, interacts with an industry partner during an Industry Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 24, 2024. The purpose of Phoenix Spark is to empower Airmen to develop innovative solutions to problems they discover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)