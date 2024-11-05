Travis AFB Phoenix Spark Innovates for the Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Campbell, 60th Dental Squadron dental lab technician, focuses on a 3D printer lesson at Phoenix Spark lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 21, 2024. The purpose of Phoenix Spark is to empower Airmen to develop innovative solutions to problems they discover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)