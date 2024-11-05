Travis AFB Phoenix Spark Innovates for the Future

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Campbell, 60th Dental Squadron dental lab...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Campbell, 60th Dental Squadron dental lab technician, focuses on a 3D printer lesson at Phoenix Spark lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 21, 2024. The purpose of Phoenix Spark is to empower Airmen to develop innovative solutions to problems they discover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Exploring the dynamic world of technology and collaboration, Travis Air Force Base’s Phoenix Spark lab provides a platform for Airmen to support Air Force missions through innovation and creativity.



The Phoenix Spark program aims to empower Airmen to develop innovative solutions to workplace problem sets. Within this role, it serves as the link between industry partners and the installation, identifying key capabilities and industry partners with the technological expertise to help develop solutions.



“We are the go-to problem solvers,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Krussow, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark director. “When a new capability is desired or found, Phoenix Spark leads the charge, testing technologies at exercises, identifying companies to work with and rapidly employing futuristic tech. We also focus on teaching to improve Travis Airmen’s capabilities in innovative areas such as coding, 3D modeling, 3D printing or even their operational jobs through virtual reality training, developed in partnership with industry partners.”



Projects at Phoenix Spark are led by Airmen who have hands-on experience with the equipment they seek to improve. According to Krussow, when Travis Airmen see potential areas for improvement or a capability requirement, they can come to Phoenix Spark for guidance and access to the resources necessary to develop a potential solution.



“We also meet with members of industry and academia to identify technologies which can aid the Travis mission sets,” said Krussow. “We collaborate with other innovation cells as well to discuss projects which may be useful for a certain unit or to potentially collaborate on the solutions.”



The Phoenix Spark lab crew, working alongside various industry partners, is dedicated to advancing Air Force priorities through their efforts.



“We have a really good relationship with industry partners,” said Staff Sgt. Saajaadeen Jeffries, 60th AMW Phoenix Spark noncommissioned officer in charge of software development. “Whenever any company comes in, [we] look for how we can use the actual product they are offering on base to help with security, give time back to Airmen and save the Air Force money.”



The most common avenue for Phoenix Spark to work with industry partners is through the Small Business Innovation Research program. Structured into three phases, proof of concepts, prototyping and commercialization of the product, the SBIR program offers a pathway for securing potential funding. Phoenix Spark serves as a connection point between the SBIR and project leaders, facilitating connections with industry partners and helping to ensure proposed technologies provide long-term solutions.



Another way Phoenix Spark cultivates relationships with industry partners is through engagement events. On Oct. 24, the team hosted an Industry Day at Travis Air Force Base, where 24 industry partners gained deeper insight into the mission at Travis AFB, engaged with Airmen from across the installation and demonstrated their innovative technologies.



“From empowering to educating, we strive to improve both Airmen and technology at Travis AFB,” said Krussow. “This can lead to countless man hours saved, ACE initiatives and an overall improvement of base readiness. Phoenix Spark’s fundamental goal is to enhance the capabilities available to Travis AFB personnel and the Air Force at large.”



If you have innovative ideas that could help enhance capabilities or transform operations, visit www.travisspark.com for more information about the Phoenix Spark Program and 2025 Spark Tank competition.