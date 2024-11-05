Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC Intelligence leader visits Raider Team [Image 4 of 4]

    AETC Intelligence leader visits Raider Team

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, the Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, attends the Wing Mission Brief, at the Norma Brown headquarters building, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024. Norton was briefed on the mission and history of the 17th Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 12:19
    Photo ID: 8738039
    VIRIN: 240927-F-NY202-2292
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, AETC Intelligence leader visits Raider Team [Image 4 of 4], by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    DV Visit
    17 TRW

