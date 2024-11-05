AETC Intelligence leader visits Raider Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, the Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, visits the 312th Training Squadron at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024. The 312th TRS mission is to train, develop, and inspire warriors to deliver fire emergency services and nuclear treaty monitoring for the Department of Defense and our international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)