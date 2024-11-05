AETC Intelligence leader visits Raider Team

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - Col. Matthew Norton, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command Director of Intelligence, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, visited Goodfellow Air Force Base, Sept. 24, 2024. As the AETC/A2, he serves as the senior intelligence officer to the AETC commander and oversees all intelligence personnel within the command as their functional lead.

Norton started his visit by meeting with leaders from the 17th Training Wing, then visited several facilities, such as the intelligence training squadrons, the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy and the Joint All-Domain Expeditionary Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise site.

The tour provided Norton with valuable insights into the progress made during the intelligence reconnaissance survival technical training, enabling the wing to evaluate trainees' capabilities more effectively as they transition into operational roles.

Goodfellow remains committed to staying ahead in intelligence training, consistently adapting to the changing nature of modern warfare. Recognizing the importance of ongoing improvement, Goodfellow has implemented numerous changes to its training and curriculum to ensure ISR warfighters are fully prepared.







While visiting the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy, Norton received a briefing on the 9S100 Special Instruments Training program. He learned that students undergo training at Goodfellow before being deployed to remote locations, where they are required to operate independently. In these settings, innovation meets creativity and they assume multiple roles to complete their mission.

During the JADE FORGE portion of the visit, Norton gained an inside look at how the training squadrons capstone their training. JADE FORGE provides students with realistic simulated deployment training, marking another step in preparing ISR for the challenges of the Great Power Competition.

The visit played a crucial role in the 17th TRW’s mission as it enabled Norton to understand how current training methods prepare warfighters for the evolving challenges of modern warfare, ultimately ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary skills to succeed in their missions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2024 Date Posted: 11.05.2024 12:19 Story ID: 484673 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AETC Intelligence leader visits Raider Team, by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.