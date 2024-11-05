AETC Intelligence leader visits Raider Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, the Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, visits the 9S100 Special Instruments Training program at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024. In addition to supporting AETC’s mission, the core mission of SPINSTRA instructors is to develop Airmen for the operational Air Force in competencies such as electronic principles, applied sciences, computer and network fundamentals, phenomenology and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)