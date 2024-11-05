AETC Intelligence leader visits Raider Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, the Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, visits the 312th Training Squadron alongside its leadership, at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024. The Fire Academy provides training to all components of the DoD, including uniformed and civilian members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and also trains international students to build partnership capacity in allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)







