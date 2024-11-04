A member of Team 43, representing the 75th Ranger Regiment, scales an obstacle during the 40th Annual Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David E. Grange Best Ranger Competition at Ft. Moore, Ga. on Apr. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 21:20
|Photo ID:
|8736723
|VIRIN:
|240414-A-YP145-1076
|Resolution:
|6336x9504
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.