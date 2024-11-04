Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Ranger Competition

    Best Ranger Competition

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    A member of Team 43, representing the 75th Ranger Regiment, scales an obstacle during the 40th Annual Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David E. Grange Best Ranger Competition at Ft. Moore, Ga. on Apr. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Rangers
    75th Ranger Regiment
    Best Ranger Competition
    RLTW
    Rangers Lead The Way
    U.S. Army

