U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, conduct command forcible entry exercises, Fort Moore, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024. The 75th Ranger Regiment, the apex of the U.S. Army's special operations, undergoes continuous training to swiftly deploy worldwide when called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Paul Won)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 21:20
|Photo ID:
|8736660
|VIRIN:
|241015-A-YP145-1033
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ranger Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.