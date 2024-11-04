Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ranger Training

    Ranger Training

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, conduct command forcible entry exercises, Fort Moore, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024. The 75th Ranger Regiment, the apex of the U.S. Army's special operations, undergoes continuous training to swiftly deploy worldwide when called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 21:20
    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Ranger Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

