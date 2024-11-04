Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pointe Du Hoc

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment watch C-47 planes fly in formation at Pointe Du Hoc monument, Normandy, June 6, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

