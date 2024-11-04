Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment watch C-47 planes fly in formation at Pointe Du Hoc monument, Normandy, June 6, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)