U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment watch C-47 planes fly in formation at Pointe Du Hoc monument, Normandy, June 6, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 21:20
|Photo ID:
|8736657
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-YP145-1022
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pointe Du Hoc [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.