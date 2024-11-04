St. Paddy's Day Parade

U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, marched in the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, March 16, 2024. The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah, Georgia is a tradition that dates back to 1824. This year marks the 23rd time 1st Battalion has marched in the parade. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)
