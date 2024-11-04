Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Best Mortar Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    2024 Best Mortar Competition

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, conduct a live fire exercise during the 2024 International Best Mortar Competition at Fort Moore, Ga., April 11, 2024. The 2024 International Best Mortar Competition, April 7-11, highlights the capabilities of mortar crews and gives spectators an inside-look at combat tactics, techniques, procedures. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 21:20
    Photo ID: 8736718
    VIRIN: 240411-A-YP145-1008
    Resolution: 5069x6336
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    This work, 2024 Best Mortar Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RLTW
    Best Mortar Competition

