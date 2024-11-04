2024 Best Mortar Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, conduct a live fire exercise during the 2024 International Best Mortar Competition at Fort Moore, Ga., April 11, 2024. The 2024 International Best Mortar Competition, April 7-11, highlights the capabilities of mortar crews and gives spectators an inside-look at combat tactics, techniques, procedures. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)