Royal Thai Air Force nurses visit 59th Medical Wing

Royal Thai Air Force nurses assist U.S. Air Force medical personnel during a patient transport training exercise on the flight line at Kelly Airfield in San Antonio, Texas. The exercise was part of a professional exchange with the 59th Medical Wing, allowing the visiting nurses to gain practical experience in U.S. military medical procedures and readiness operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)