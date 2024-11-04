Royal Thai Air Force nurses visit 59th Medical Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Thai Air Force nurses pose with U.S. Air Force personnel aboard a Lockheed C-5 Galaxy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Sept. 9, 2024. The visit, part of a collaborative exchange program with the 59th Medical Wing, allowed Thai nurses to experience U.S. military healthcare operations and readiness training firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)