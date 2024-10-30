Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Thai Air Force nurses visit 59th Medical Wing [Image 2 of 5]

    Royal Thai Air Force nurses visit 59th Medical Wing

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew John Braman 

    59th Medical Wing

    Royal Thai Air Force nurses observe medical training on the flight line at Kelly Airfield, Sept. 9, 2024. The training is part of a professional exchange with the 59th Medical Wing, where Thai nurses gained hands-on experience in U.S. Air Force healthcare protocols and readiness practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 10:31
    Photo ID: 8735266
    VIRIN: 240924-F-VY285-1077
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 13.73 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Royal Thai Air Force nurses visit 59th Medical Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    International
    Training
    DHA
    59MDW
    RTAFN

