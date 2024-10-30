Royal Thai Air Force nurses observe medical training on the flight line at Kelly Airfield, Sept. 9, 2024. The training is part of a professional exchange with the 59th Medical Wing, where Thai nurses gained hands-on experience in U.S. Air Force healthcare protocols and readiness practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 10:31
|Photo ID:
|8735266
|VIRIN:
|240924-F-VY285-1077
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|13.73 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Royal Thai Air Force nurses visit 59th Medical Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.