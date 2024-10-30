Royal Thai Air Force nurses visit 59th Medical Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Thai Air Force nurses observe medical training on the flight line at Kelly Airfield, Sept. 9, 2024. The training is part of a professional exchange with the 59th Medical Wing, where Thai nurses gained hands-on experience in U.S. Air Force healthcare protocols and readiness practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)