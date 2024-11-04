Royal Thai Air Force nurses visit 59th Medical Wing

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO – LACKLAND, Texas – In September and October 2024, the 59th Medical Wing hosted a team of five nurses from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), based at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, a primary care provider for RTAF personnel and the local community. The visiting nurses immersed themselves in the U.S. Air Force's healthcare system, gaining insights into global medical readiness, research, and international collaboration. This unique exchange allowed RTAF nurses to learn from their U.S. counterparts, exchanging knowledge and best practices in patient care.



Reflecting on the opportunity, Maj. Matilde Tavares, Clinical Nurse Officer in Charge of 6 West at Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) and the RTAF Project Officer, praised the Thai nurses’ enthusiasm and professionalism.



"It was a pleasure working with and learning from the five Royal Thai Air Force nurses," Tavares said. "They were eager to learn, fully engaged in all of their shadow experiences, incredibly professional, and always displayed a positive attitude. Most of all, they were always smiling, exemplifying the reputation of their home country as the Land of Smiles."



The Thai nurses focused on inpatient shadowing, providing them with hands-on experience in the 59th Medical Wing’s patient care protocols. With over 23 years of experience in psychiatric and mental health nursing, one RTAF participant highlighted the opportunity as transformative, noting it equipped her with new guidelines and practices to enhance patient care within military medicine.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Amber Cox, gastroenterology element leader and project officer, reflected on her experience working alongside the Royal Thai Air Force nurses over the last two months, calling it "an eye-opening experience." She emphasized that, despite their different backgrounds, they all share the same commitment as military nurses.



"Our role is ultimately the same," Cox said. "We’re here to care for our patients and support the mission of readiness that unites us."



The engagement extended beyond observation, with the RTAF nurses participating in various training courses to build skills through practical application. Each visiting nurse gained insights across different specialties, including critical care, operating room procedures, and neonatal care. This comprehensive experience promoted a cross-cultural understanding of healthcare, supporting a globally prepared and connected medical force.



Wing Commander Chayabha Vorrapittayaporn, a nephrology nurse at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, expressed the professional value of her experience.



"I am interested in observing and studying in the United States, because it is one of the most advanced countries in healthcare and is internationally recognized for its medical readiness and comprehensive support for other nations," Vorrapittayaporn said. "I have learned nursing roles and skills in patient care, covering both basic and advanced levels, as well as nursing personnel management. Additionally, I have gained knowledge of new medical technologies, tools, and operating systems and have gained experience in military medical missions too."



Cox highlighted the team’s dedication to offering the RTAF nurses a full view of Air Force healthcare.



“We aimed to show them the complete experience of an Air Force healthcare professional, both within and beyond the clinic,” Cox said. “In addition to clinical rotations at WHASC and BAMC, they observed a Basic Military Training ceremony, assisted in a mock deployment exercise, attended leadership training, and learned about patient care continuity during the VAPOR Exercise.”



Reflecting on the collaborative spirit of the exchange, Melanie M. Olson, a Licensed Vocational Nurse at the Dermatology Clinic at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center (WHASC) in Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, expressed pride in sharing U.S. Air Force healthcare practices with the visiting nurses.



"It was an honor to be one of the nurse preceptors in welcoming the 2024 Royal Thailand Nurse Team, to experience our dermatology clinic environment from clinical procedures to surgical procedures," Olson said. "The Royal Thailand Nurses exhibited kindness, compassion, and enthusiasm. It was a joy to share with them how we perform procedures, providing excellent quality of service and care to our country and patients."



The engagement went beyond professional development, reflecting the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to strengthening international relationships and building interoperability. As one of five treaty allies within U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Thailand is a key regional partner, and this collaboration directly supports the Theater Campaign Plan and PACAF Country Engagement Plan. By sharing expertise and resources, the exchange highlighted the importance of a global healthcare network that enhances readiness and forges lasting connections among military healthcare professionals worldwide.

