Royal Thai Air Force nurses visit 59th Medical Wing

Royal Thai Air Force nurses observe a Basic Military Training graduation at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas September 12, 2024. The nurses, hosted by the 59th Medical Wing, participated in a professional exchange program to gain insights into U.S. military healthcare practices and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)
09.12.2024
11.04.2024
|8735265
|240912-F-VY285-1003
|7706x5504
|17.53 MB
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|1
|2
