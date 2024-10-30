Royal Thai Air Force nurses visit 59th Medical Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Thai Air Force nurses observe a Basic Military Training graduation at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas September 12, 2024. The nurses, hosted by the 59th Medical Wing, participated in a professional exchange program to gain insights into U.S. military healthcare practices and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)