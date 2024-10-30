Kathleen Kennedy Townsend Visits PNSY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Aug 21, 2024) – The Honorable Kathleen Kennedy Townsend (left), Special Advisor to Secretary of the Navy, is briefed by Mr. Harry Knox, the Structural Shop Superintendent, on the capabilities of the structural shop learning center at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Aug 21, 2024. Townsend received a command brief, met with senior leadership, as well as toured the inside machine shop and the structural shop learning center. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque/released)