KITTERY, Maine (Aug 21, 2024) – The Honorable Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Special Advisor to Secretary of the Navy, uses a virtual welding machine inside the structural shop learning center at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Aug 21, 2024. Townsend received a command brief, met with senior leadership, as well as toured the inside machine shop and the structural shop learning center. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 10:26
|Photo ID:
|8735259
|VIRIN:
|240822-N-VG694-1008
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend Visits PNSY [Image 8 of 8], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.