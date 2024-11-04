Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kathleen Kennedy Townsend Visits PNSY [Image 5 of 8]

    Kathleen Kennedy Townsend Visits PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Aug 21, 2024) – The Honorable Kathleen Kennedy Townsend (right), Special Advisor to Secretary of the Navy, is briefed by Mr. Josh Tynes, a Vale Steam Manager, on the capabilities of the inside machine shop learning center at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Aug 21, 2024. Townsend received a command brief, met with senior leadership, as well as toured the inside machine shop and the structural shop learning center. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque/released)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 10:26
    This work, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend Visits PNSY [Image 8 of 8], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

