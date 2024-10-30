Kathleen Kennedy Townsend Visits PNSY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Aug 21, 2024) – The Honorable Kathleen Kennedy Townsend (left), Special Advisor to Secretary of the Navy, is greeted by Capt. Michael Oberdorf, Shipyard Commander, at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Aug 21, 2024. Townsend received a command brief, met with senior leadership, as well as toured the inside machine shop and the structural shop learning center. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque/released)