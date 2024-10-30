Kathleen Kennedy Townsend Visits PNSY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Aug 21, 2024) – The Honorable Kathleen Kennedy Townsend (Center), Special Advisor to Secretary of the Navy, is greeted by Mr. Steve Fahey, SES, Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager, and Capt. Michael Oberdorf, Shipyard Commander, at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Aug 21, 2024. Townsend received a command brief, met with senior leadership, as well as toured the inside machine shop and the structural shop learning center. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque/released)