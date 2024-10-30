Shuri Castle Uzagaku Rojigaku Performance Group Plays for Service Members and Their Families on Camp Courtney

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Status of Forces Agreement personnel observe and play Ryukyuan instruments on display during a cultural exchange event on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2024. This event marks first time Shuri Castle Uzagaku Rojigaku Performance Group performed on a military installation. During the event, they took photos and demonstrated how to play Ryukyuan instruments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)