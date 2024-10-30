Shuri Castle Uzagaku Rojigaku Performance Group Plays for Service Members and Their Families on Camp Courtney

The Shuri Castle Uzagaku Rojigaku Performance Group prepares to perform Ryukyuan court music for Status of Forces Agreement personnel during a cultural exchange event on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2024. This event marks first time the group performed on a military installation. During the event, they took photos and demonstrated how to play Ryukyuan instruments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 01:06
|Photo ID:
|8734269
|VIRIN:
|241103-M-SJ635-1005
|Resolution:
|6372x4248
|Size:
|16.09 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
