Shuri Castle Uzagaku Rojigaku Performance Group Plays for Service Members and Their Families on Camp Courtney

The Shuri Castle Uzagaku Rojigaku Performance Group and Status of Forces Agreement personnel take a group photo during a cultural exchange event on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2024. This event marks first time the group performed on a military installation. During the event, they took photos and demonstrated how to play Ryukyuan instruments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)