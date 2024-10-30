Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shuri Castle Uzagaku Rojigaku Performance Group Plays for Service Members and Their Families on Camp Courtney

    Shuri Castle Uzagaku Rojigaku Performance Group Plays for Service Members and Their Families on Camp Courtney

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Status of Forces Agreement personnel watch the Shuri Castle Uzagaku Rojigaku Performance Group perform Ryukyuan court music during a cultural exchange event on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2024. This event marks first time the group performed on a military installation. During the event, they took photos and demonstrated how to play Ryukyuan instruments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 01:04
    Photo ID: 8734273
    VIRIN: 241103-M-SJ635-1037
    Resolution: 5277x3518
    Size: 10.81 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Cultural Exchange
    Music
    Camp Courtney
    Shuri Castle Uzagaku Rojigaku Performance Group

