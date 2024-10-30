82nd ABN DIV marches in 2024 Veterans Day parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division Band march in the Cumberland County Council’s Veterans Day Parade in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2024. The ‘All American’ Division represented XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty as they marched down Hay Street lined with veterans and families from the community cheering for past and present heroes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor)