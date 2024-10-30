82nd ABN DIV marches in 2024 Veterans Day parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Community supporters cheer as U.S. Army Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, march in the Cumberland County Council’s Veterans Day Parade in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2024. The ‘All American’ Division represented XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty during the annual parade honoring serving and retired veterans in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor)