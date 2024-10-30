Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd ABN DIV marches in 2024 Veterans Day parade [Image 5 of 5]

    82nd ABN DIV marches in 2024 Veterans Day parade

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Community supporters cheer as U.S. Army Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, march in the Cumberland County Council’s Veterans Day Parade in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2024. The ‘All American’ Division represented XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty during the annual parade honoring serving and retired veterans in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor)

    This work, 82nd ABN DIV marches in 2024 Veterans Day parade [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Elvis Umanzor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

