82nd ABN DIV marches in 2024 Veterans Day parade

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Trent Tally, commander of 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, leads Paratroopers in the Cumberland County Council’s Veterans Day Parade in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2024. The ‘All American’ Division represented XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty as they marched down Hay Street to celebrate past and present veterans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor)