82nd ABN DIV marches in 2024 Veterans Day parade

Military and community leaders observe the Cumberland County Council’s Veterans Day Parade in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2024. Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division Band and 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div., represented XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty as they marched down Hay Street at the annual parade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor)