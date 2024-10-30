Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk [Image 13 of 13]

    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk

    JAPAN

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, four Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, four JASDF F-2s, one JASDF E-2D Hawkeye, one U.S. Navy C-12 Huron, and one U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon perform a wing capabilities demonstration in support of Keen Sword 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. The U.S. is committed to conducting exercises with our Allies and partners, and we will continue to send our most advanced military forces to the region to train alongside partner nation forces to ensure the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Keen Sword
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Security Force

