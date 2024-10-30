Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, four Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, four JASDF F-2s, one JASDF E-2D Hawkeye, one U.S. Navy C-12 Huron, and one U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon perform a wing capabilities demonstration in support of Keen Sword 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. The U.S.-Japan alliance is built on shared interests, values and a commitment to freedom and human rights; the alliance is strong and focused on enhancing a security architecture of regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)