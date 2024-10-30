Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk [Image 12 of 13]

    JAPAN

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, four Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, four JASDF F-2s, one JASDF E-2D Hawkeye, one U.S. Navy C-12 Huron, and one U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon perform a wing capabilities demonstration in support of Keen Sword 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. The U.S.-Japan alliance is built on shared interests, values and a commitment to freedom and human rights; the alliance is strong and focused on enhancing a security architecture of regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 05:54
    Photo ID: 8730061
    VIRIN: 241101-F-TF852-1220
    Resolution: 4886x3079
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    This work, Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk [Image 13 of 13], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Keen Sword
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Security Force

