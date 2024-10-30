Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk

    JAPAN

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Paul T. Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th FW command chief, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Fujita Teruaki, 3rd Air Wing (AW) commander, Warrant Officer Yuichi Narazaki, 3rd AW command chief, U.S. Navy Capt. Paul Hockran, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa commanding officer, and Command Master Chief Petty Officer Earl Johnson, NAF Misawa command master chief, stand in front of aircraft assembled for a wing capabilities demonstration in support of Keen Sword 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. The U.S.-Japan alliance is built on shared interests, values and a commitment to freedom and human rights; the alliance is strong and focused on enhancing a security architecture of regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 05:54
    Photo ID: 8730059
    VIRIN: 241101-F-MK454-1167
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk [Image 13 of 13], by SrA William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk
    Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Keen Sword
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Security Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download