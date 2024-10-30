Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Paul T. Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th FW command chief, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Fujita Teruaki, 3rd Air Wing (AW) commander, Warrant Officer Yuichi Narazaki, 3rd AW command chief, U.S. Navy Capt. Paul Hockran, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa commanding officer, and Command Master Chief Petty Officer Earl Johnson, NAF Misawa command master chief, stand in front of aircraft assembled for a wing capabilities demonstration in support of Keen Sword 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. The U.S.-Japan alliance is built on shared interests, values and a commitment to freedom and human rights; the alliance is strong and focused on enhancing a security architecture of regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Rodriguez)