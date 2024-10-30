Uniting Forces: Misawa Elephant Walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, four Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, four JASDF F-2s, one JASDF E-2D Hawkeye, one U.S. Navy C-12 Huron, and one U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon perform a wing capabilities demonstration in support of Keen Sword 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. The U.S. is committed to conducting exercises with our Allies and partners, and we will continue to send our most advanced military forces to the region to train alongside partner nation forces to ensure the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Rodriguez)