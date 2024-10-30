43rd FTS welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. William Parrott, incoming 43rd Flying Training Squadron commander, addresses guests and attendees at the 43rd FTS change of command ceremony Oct. 23, 2024, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Parrott is a command pilot with more than 3,500 total hours in the T-37B and F-16C, culminating as an instructor and evaluator pilot in the T-38C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Elizabeth Owens)