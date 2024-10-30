Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    43rd FTS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4]

    43rd FTS welcomes new commander

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    340th Flying Training Group

    Lt. Col. William Parrott, incoming 43rd Flying Training Squadron commander, addresses guests and attendees at the 43rd FTS change of command ceremony Oct. 23, 2024, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Parrott is a command pilot with more than 3,500 total hours in the T-37B and F-16C, culminating as an instructor and evaluator pilot in the T-38C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Elizabeth Owens)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 22:16
    Photo ID: 8729767
    VIRIN: 241023-F-CY463-1046
    Resolution: 2000x1600
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    AFRC
    Change of Command
    Firebirds
    22 AF
    340 FTG
    43 FTS

