A maintainer who works for the 14th Flying Training Wing unveils Lt. Col. William Parrotts' name on a T-38C Talon during the 43rd Flying Training Squadron change of command ceremony held Oct. 23, 2024, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Parrott is the 37th commander of the 43rd FTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Elizabeth Owens)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 22:17
|Photo ID:
|8729766
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-CY463-1045
|Resolution:
|2000x1600
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 43rd FTS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
43rd FTS welcomes new commander
