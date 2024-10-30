Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    43rd FTS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    43rd FTS welcomes new commander

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    340th Flying Training Group

    A maintainer who works for the 14th Flying Training Wing unveils Lt. Col. William Parrotts' name on a T-38C Talon during the 43rd Flying Training Squadron change of command ceremony held Oct. 23, 2024, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Parrott is the 37th commander of the 43rd FTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Elizabeth Owens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 22:17
    Photo ID: 8729766
    VIRIN: 241023-F-CY463-1045
    Resolution: 2000x1600
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 43rd FTS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    43rd FTS welcomes new commander
    43rd FTS welcomes new commander
    43rd FTS welcomes new commander
    43rd FTS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    43rd FTS welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Change of Command
    Firebirds
    22 AF
    340 FTG
    43 FTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download