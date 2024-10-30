Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    43rd FTS welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 4]

    43rd FTS welcomes new commander

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Col. Anthony Straw (left), 340th Flying Training Group commander, hands Lt. Col. William Parrott, incoming 43rd Flying Training Squadron commander, the squadron guidon at the 43rd FTS change of command ceremony, Oct. 23, 2024, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The 43rd Flying Training Squadron is an Air Force Reserve squadron of the 340th Flying Training Group and has a heritage of building the world’s best warriors, leaders and professional military pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Elizabeth Owens)

    AFRC
    Change of Command
    Firebirds
    22 AF
    340 FTG
    43 FTS

