43rd FTS welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Anthony Straw (left), 340th Flying Training Group commander, hands Lt. Col. William Parrott, incoming 43rd Flying Training Squadron commander, the squadron guidon at the 43rd FTS change of command ceremony, Oct. 23, 2024, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The 43rd Flying Training Squadron is an Air Force Reserve squadron of the 340th Flying Training Group and has a heritage of building the world’s best warriors, leaders and professional military pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Elizabeth Owens)