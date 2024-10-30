43rd FTS welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | Col. Anthony Straw (left), 340th Flying Training Group commander, hands Lt. Col....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Anthony Straw (left), 340th Flying Training Group commander, hands Lt. Col. William Parrott, incoming 43rd Flying Training Squadron commander, the squadron guidon at the 43rd FTS change of command ceremony, Oct. 23, 2024, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The 43rd Flying Training Squadron is an Air Force Reserve squadron of the 340th Flying Training Group and has a heritage of building the world’s best warriors, leaders and professional military pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Elizabeth Owens) see less | View Image Page

Col. Anthony Straw, 340th Flying Training Group commander, presided over a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Thomas Collins relinquished command of the 43rd Flying Training Squadron to Lt. Col. William Parrott on October 23, 2024, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss.



As a command pilot with more than 3,500 total hours in the T-37B and F-16C, culminating as an instructor and evaluator pilot in the T-38C, Parrott is now responsible for administering and executing the Air Education and Training Command's/Air Force Reserve Command's Associate Instructor Pilot (IP) Program and providing Active Guard Reserve (AGR) and Traditional Reserve (TR) IPs to augment the cadre of active-duty pilots conducting pilot training. During wartime, or in the event of hostilities, the unit is mobilized to offset anticipated losses of experienced active-duty pilot contributions to the instructor pilot training programs.



Parrott is the 37th commander of the 43rd FTS. The 43rd FTS is one of seven training squadrons under the 340th FTG; six of those charged with flying training.