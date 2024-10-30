43rd FTS welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. William Parrott, incoming 43rd Flying Training Squadron commander, receives his first salute upon assuming command of the 43rd FTS during a ceremony Oct. 23, 2024, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Parrott is a command pilot with more than 3,500 total hours in the T-37B and F-16C, culminating as instructor and evaluator pilot in the T-38C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Elizabeth Owens)
