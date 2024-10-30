Beale Hosts California Highway Patrol for Air Operations Day

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Braydon Campbell, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron U-2 dedicated crew chief, shows the inside of a U-2 Dragon Lady cockpit to two Auburn California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 30, 2024. The CHP visited Beale to educate Airmen on their capabilities, and to learn about the U-2 mission, strengthening the base’s relationship with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8729522
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-WC934-1070
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
