    Beale Hosts California Highway Patrol for Air Operations Day [Image 5 of 6]

    Beale Hosts California Highway Patrol for Air Operations Day

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Braydon Campbell, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron U-2 dedicated crew chief, shows the inside of a U-2 Dragon Lady cockpit to two Auburn California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 30, 2024. The CHP visited Beale to educate Airmen on their capabilities, and to learn about the U-2 mission, strengthening the base’s relationship with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 18:59
    Photo ID: 8729522
    VIRIN: 241030-F-WC934-1070
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Beale Hosts California Highway Patrol for Air Operations Day [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CHP
    9RW

