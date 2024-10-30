Beale Hosts California Highway Patrol for Air Operations Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Security Forces Squadron talk with Auburn California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 30, 2024. The CHP visited Beale to learn about the 9th Reconnaissance Wing mission, and to share expertise in law enforcement, traffic control, and ground and air safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)