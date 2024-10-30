Beale Hosts California Highway Patrol for Air Operations Day

An Auburn California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer climbs a ladder to see inside the cockpit of a T-38 Talon on Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 30, 2024. The CHP visited Beale AFB to build local partnerships, and to learn about the 9th Reconnaissance Wing mission, which included T-38 and U-2 Dragon Lady familiarization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)
