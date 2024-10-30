Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Hosts California Highway Patrol for Air Operations Day [Image 1 of 6]

    Beale Hosts California Highway Patrol for Air Operations Day

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Maintenance Squadron provide an ejection seat demonstration for California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 30, 2024. Beale hosted a CHP air operations day, which showcased the partnerships between the base and the local community, and gave members from both teams an opportunity to share their expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

    VIRIN: 241030-F-WC934-1021
    This work, Beale Hosts California Highway Patrol for Air Operations Day [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CHP
    9RW

