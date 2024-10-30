Beale Hosts California Highway Patrol for Air Operations Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Maintenance Squadron provide an ejection seat demonstration for California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 30, 2024. Beale hosted a CHP air operations day, which showcased the partnerships between the base and the local community, and gave members from both teams an opportunity to share their expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)