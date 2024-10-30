Beale Hosts California Highway Patrol for Air Operations Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer shows the inside of a CHP helicopter to Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Barger, 9th Reconnaissance Wing command chief, and Staff Sgt. Braydon Campbell, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron U-2 dedicated crew chief, on Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 30, 2024. The CHP visited Beale to educate Airmen on their capabilities, and to learn about the U-2 mission, strengthening the base’s relationship with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)