Rebuilding carbon brakes

An Airman assigned to the 19th Maintenance Squadron rebuilds a carbon brake at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 31, 2024. The Little Rock AFB Centralized Repair Facility performs detailed and in-depth repairs, making the process more efficient and cost-effective. The facility's brake repairs benefit all C-130 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)