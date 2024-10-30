Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 19th Maintenance Squadron rebuilds a carbon brake at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 31, 2024. The Hydraulics Back Shop at Little Rock AFB streamlines repair processes and reduces costs for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 16:06
    Photo ID: 8729081
    VIRIN: 240731-F-TH245-1005
    Resolution: 3280x2187
    Size: 557.75 KB
    Location: US
    This work, Rebuilding carbon brakes [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    19th Airlift Wing
    Team Little Rock
    19th Maintenance Squadron
    Herk Nation

