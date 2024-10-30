Rebuilding carbon brakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 19th Maintenance Squadron rebuild a carbon brake at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 31, 2024. A single carbon brake costs $196,107, and the Air Force saves approximately $88,633.78 for each brake rebuilt at the Little Rock AFB Centralized Repair Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)