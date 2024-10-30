Rebuilding carbon brakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 19th Maintenance Squadron rebuilds a carbon brake at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 31, 2024. The Hydraulics Back Shop at Little Rock AFB streamlines repair processes and reduces costs for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)