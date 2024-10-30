Rebuilding carbon brakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 19th Maintenance Squadron rebuilds a carbon brake at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 31, 2024. Following a 2013 Air Mobility Command study, it was determined that consolidating back shops and centralizing the repair network for all C-130 parts would be cost-effective, leading to the creation of the Centralized Repair Facility in 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)